Adams and Reese has added a duo of attorneys with Silicon Valley experience.
One of the two, David Sawrie, is partially based in the firm’s Nashville office and comes Adams and Reese from Baker Donelson. The other, Rick Gregory, works out of the Houston office. Both have previously worked with major law firm Perkins Coie, and a firm representative notes that the patent attorneys, working in the realm of federal law, can typically practice across state lines.
Gregory and Sawrie have backgrounds in electrical engineering and math and have worked on patent issues for early-stage startups. Sawrie has a Ph.D. in biostatistics and a master’s in German studies, plus a law degree from Vanderbilt University.
“Rick and David worked closely together early in their careers in Silicon Valley, and we are excited to have them reunite as part of our IP team representing clients nationally and internationally,” said Edward Playfair, Adams and Reese’s global intellectual property team leader.
Thompson Burton adds M&A attorney
Thompson Burton has added real estate and M&A attorney Jon Field as a partner.
Field was previously the founder of Field Law. At Thompson Burton, he will work with real estate developers, physician groups and investors.
"Jon has quickly and easily woven his practice into the firm and we're excited to see how he will grow our corporate practice area and supplement our real estate team," said Walt Burton.
Sherrard Roe adds associate
Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison has announced the addition of Laurel Newman as an associate in the firm’s trusts and estates and taxation groups.
Newman previously practiced at a firm in Boston.
“We are thrilled to have Laurel join us,” said management committee member Carla Lovell. “Her impressive education and experience handling estate planning and tax matters complement our thriving practice. The fourth associate to join our firm in recent months, she also further supports our growth strategy and talent investment.”
