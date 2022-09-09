Adams and Reese has added a duo of attorneys with Silicon Valley experience.

One of the two, David Sawrie, is partially based in the firm’s Nashville office and comes Adams and Reese from Baker Donelson. The other, Rick Gregory, works out of the Houston office. Both have previously worked with major law firm Perkins Coie, and a firm representative notes that the patent attorneys, working in the realm of federal law, can typically practice across state lines.

thom burton alert.jpg

Jon Field
Laurel Newman

Laurel Newman

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.