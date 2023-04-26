bradley peeps.jpg

A.J. Bahou (left) and Blake Bernard

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has announced the appointment of A.J. Bahou and Blake Bernard as partners in the firm’s Nashville office.

The intellectual property specialists both come from Holland & Knight, the firm that acquired Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis earlier this year.

From left: Joe Goodman, William Blackstone and Michael Griffin