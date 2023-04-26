Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has announced the appointment of A.J. Bahou and Blake Bernard as partners in the firm’s Nashville office.
The intellectual property specialists both come from Holland & Knight, the firm that acquired Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis earlier this year.
Prior to Waller, Bahou ran boutique firm Bahou Miller. He is a board member of Launch Tennessee. The attorney has an undergraduate engineering degree from Tennessee Tech, a master’s degree in engineering from Johns Hopkins, a law degree from the University of New Hampshire and an MBA degree from Middle Tennessee State University.
Bernard joined Waller in 2015 after working at IP firm Waddey Patterson. He has an undergraduate engineering degree from Georgia Tech and a law degree from the University of Alabama.
“A.J. and Blake bring extensive experience in intellectual property law with impressive engineering backgrounds that allow them to provide strategic counsel to clients focused on technologies across a variety of industries, including information security and healthcare,” said Bradley Nashville office leader Lauren Jacques.
Services planned for Nashville attorney
A visitation is scheduled Friday with a funeral to follow Saturday for longtime Nashville attorney Thomas Ivo Carlton Jr.
Carlton died April 22 at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, in addition to children, step-children, grandchildren and step-grandchildren.
Carlton attended Father Ryan High School and Vanderbilt University, followed by the Nashville School of Law. He was an attorney for the then-new Metro Government from 1965 to 1970 before joining Cornelius, Collins, Higgins & White. According to an obituary, he was named partner at Cornelius & Collins in 1975 and retired from the firm in 2022.
Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin has added two named partners from Nashville tax practice Goodman Callahan Blackstone PLLC.
Joe Goodman, William Blackstone and Michael Griffin have all joined GSRM, according to a release, and will practice in the firm’s wills, trusts, estates and tax practices.
Goodman and Blackstone have practiced together since the latter joined the firm in 2014, when it changed its name from Callahan Witherington PLLC.
Goodman and Blackstone will continue to work from their Franklin office while Griffin is moving to GSRM’s downtown Nashville office.
“GSRM Law has been looking to grow our tax and estate planning practices and the addition of Joe, Billy and Michael is an excellent opportunity for the firm,” said GSRM managing member Phillip Welty. “Their focus on tax and estate planning, family business planning, asset protection and probate administration will be a great addition to GSRM.”