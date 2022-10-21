The Tennessee Board of Law Examiners is asking the Tennessee Supreme Court to amend rules related to licensing for Tennessee attorneys.
One notable change is related to admission of lawyers educated in foreign countries. Such issues have tripped the board up before, including this year when the Supreme Court ruled that Canadian attorney Violaine Panasci should not be prevented from practicing in Tennessee.
Tennessee rules dictate that a foreign education should be “substantially equivalent” to an American legal education, but different educational systems around the world have different ways of educating lawyers. Panasci was already licensed to practice in New York and had passed the Uniform Bar Exam, the same exam administered in Tennessee. She also had an LL.M. degree from a law school in New York on top of her Canadian legal education.
In 2017, the Supreme Court ruled that Argentine attorney Maximiliano Gabriel Gluzman should be allowed to take the Tennessee Bar Exam after the board ruled that his education was not substantially equivalent to an American one. Gluzman had an LL.M. from Vanderbilt.
The proposed rule change would allow the board to forward similar cases to the Supreme Court for review before denying a candidate for admission.
Other proposed changes to admission rules include those related to the registration of in-house counsel and various changes made during the pandemic.
Read the full proposal here.