Violaine Panasci

The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled last week that a Canadian attorney who was already admitted to the New York bar should be allowed to practice in Tennessee, too.

Violaine Panasci appealed the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners’ repeated denials of her request to transfer her Uniform Bar Exam score from New York to Tennessee.

