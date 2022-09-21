In a one-page, per curiam ruling, the Supreme Court said that “based on Ms. Panasci’s legal education and UBE score,” she should not be precluded from practicing in Tennessee.
Panasci moved to Nashville in 2021 after being hired by Chattanooga-based Rockridge Venture Law. She attended college and law school in Canada and later earned an LL.M. degree in New York. The TBLE questioned whether that combination was “substantially equivalent” to an American legal education, a standard that has forced attorneys from other countries to challenge the state board before.
In 2017, for example, the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled that Argentine attorney Maximiliano Gabriel Gluzman, a Vanderbilt LL.M. graduate, could take the Tennessee bar. Gluzman is now a Belmont Fellow at the Belmont College of Law and previously practiced immigration law in Memphis.
Unlike Gluzman, Panasci had already taken and passed the UBE, which the state of Tennessee began accepting in 2019.
In the court proceedings, the TBLE said that it did not have the discretion to make exceptions (a point disputed by Panasci) but that it “would likely have exercised it here” if it had such authority.
Panasci said the ruling exposed Tennessee's "arcane and bureaucratic approach to lawyer licensing."
"I remain hopeful that my case will set a precedent for similarly situated attorneys in the United States," she added. "This is one small step toward occupational licensing reform. But we still have a lot of work to do and I know that I will be an asset to the legal profession in Tennessee. It's time to overcome unnecessary barriers to practice law so we can offer the best legal services to our international corporations in Nashville and the U.S. as a whole."
