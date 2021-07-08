Tenants of the Berkshire Place residential complex in South Inglewood may be facing the loss of their homes due to gentrification — as their landlord awaits federal approval of a request that could result in a mixed-use development.
With an address of 1500 Porter Road, Berkshire Place offers 195 Section-8 units in what some call Panorama Apartments. First Cumberland Properties owns the 19.9-acre site via Berkshire Place Apartments LP. It acquired the property in late 2020 for about $2.93 million, according to Metro records.
First Cumberland sister business and construction arm Trent Development Group LLC (TDG) plans to raze the complex — located on a Metro bus line "Out East" as long-time Black residents call it — and replace it with Porter Hill. That future development will offer 750 residential units, most leased at market rate and supplemented by restaurants and retail. TDG President Alex Trent told the Post a "significant component" of the future project will involve affordable housing but did not offer specifics.
Metro Councilperson Emily Benedict, in whose District 7 the property sits, told the Post she is maintaining contact with Berkshire Place residents regarding Porter Hill, which will not, if it materializes, accommodate the Section 8 program. Benedict told the Post that she considers the future redevelopment of the site to be an example of gentrification.
“My focus right now is making sure that every Berkshire resident has a chance to give feedback before opening up discussion to the broader community,” Benedict said. “Later this summer or early fall, there will then be many community meetings as the plan moves forward to a Metro Planning Commission hearing and a Council vote.”
Benedict has not yet said if she favors or opposes the plan, noting she needs to get more details.
Relatedly, First Cumberland intends to develop another of its properties, located on North Dupont Avenue in Madison, to transfer the jurisdiction of its HUD contract there. That move will require HUD approval.
If approved, the future Madison development will be dubbed Birchstone Village and will offer 220 residential units for rent via the Section 8 program, more than enough to house all the current occupants of Berkshire Place Apartments if they choose to move there.
The HUD decision is expected to come in early 2022. If approved, construction of Birchstone Village will begin immediately and is projected for completion in 2023.
The Metro Development and Housing Agency oversees the city's Section 8 program.
"New replacing old is, by definition, gentrification, but I would emphasize [...] that this new development will have a substantial amount of workforce housing in it," Trent told the Post. "That is to say that MDHA would look at it and say this is categorically workforce affordable housing. This is a net addition to the number of affordable units in Davidson County.
“With Berkshire Place Apartments being more than 50 years old and the current physical condition not feasible for further renovation, we are working to achieve three important priorities," Trent added.
"First, … we want to fully support our residents with a careful, planned move that is … as seamless as possible," he said. "Second is to create a new home that is top-quality, has modern amenities and, working with the residents, develop on-site support services. And third is to support the city’s ambitions to create more affordable housing units. We can do that by preserving the Berkshire Place inventory in a great suburban location within a community designed for families, and by creating a community at Porter and Cahal that has a thoughtful design and includes mixed-income units that boost the city’s affordable inventory.”
TDG hosted a meeting for residents on June 28 and have scheduled another gathering for July 26. The meetings are designed to garner community input on the form and function of the planned Porter Hill, for which preliminary plans have already been released by Nashville-based engineering and placemaking firm RaganSmith Associates.
Pending HUD and Metro Planning Commission approval, First Cumberland will raze Berkshire Place and construction will begin on Porter Hill, which is projected to be completed as early as 2024 and no later than 2026. If denied by the federal department, Berkshire Place is expected to remain untouched and the Birchstone Village plan will not be pursued.
Berkshire Place residents are expected to have 90 days to consider whether or not they would like to relocate to Birchstone Village (if it materializes) once development is completed. Opting out will entitle them to protection vouchers with which they can relocate to different Section-8 eligible housing. Berkshire residents are also being assured top priority for tenancy at Birchstone Village upon HUD transfer approval.
First Cumberland officials have said they will cooperate with MDHA to assist residents in either transition, which includes covering their moving expenses.
The adjacent Bellwood Park Apartments, which First Cumberland also owns, will not be part of any future redevelopment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.