Figures lie and liars figure. Based on the month-over-month change in Davidson County housing statistics, a real estate columnist could write a cliche such as “like the weather, the Nashville real estate market is cooling off some'' without being inaccurate. From July to August, average days on market more than doubled, median home price fell by more than $56,000 and total transaction volume dropped in Davidson County.
But using the same figures, the headline “August housing numbers show the market continuing to heat up” is also accurate. Year over year, the median home sales price and transaction volume increased in August.
Here’s a breakdown of both interpretations:
July 2021 to August 2021
Steve Jolly, president-elect of Greater Nashville Realtors, said historically there is a bit of an ebb in market statistics from July to August. For more than two decades in Davidson County, the median home sales price has dropped and the average days on market has increased within this time frame, according to archived data from GNR. Jolly said brokers expect the market to peak in June and July then cool off some. The reason is simple.
“Buyers are more willing to act quickly and pay relatively higher prices in July, in order to move into the district or zone where they want their children to start school in August,” Jolly said.
The degree of fluctuation in this period was the smallest that it has been in five years.
Meanwhile, inventory shortages continue to be problematic for buyers — inventory dropped month over month for the fourth consecutive month. To put the problem in perspective, Jolly said in a balanced market — meaning buyers and sellers are on a more equal playing field — there would be two-to-three months of inventory available. Currently, there is less than one month’s worth of available inventory in Davidson County, according to Jolly. He said there are no indications of an inventory resolution in sight.
The market will likely continue to taper off month-over-month through January, according to Jolly and historical data.
“Typically, we see about 65-percent less transactions in the month of January than we see in our peak months of June and July,” he said.
August 2020 to August 2021
A comparison of August 2020 and 2021 housing statistics continues to build on Nashville’s hot housing market narrative. While the number of homes sold (1,388) remained the same as last year, the total transaction volume jumped by more than $1.2 million. The increase in transaction volume is related to the growth in median sales price, according to Jolly.
In August, the median home sales price was $50,062, or nearly 15 percent, higher than in August 2020. Annual appreciation greater than five percent is statistically significant, according to the National Association of Realtors.
While the median home value will likely decrease again from August to September, economists expect for September to mark another statistically significant annual increase in median home values compared to 2020.
