Shon Dwyer, president of Vanderbilt University Hospital, is stepping down from her position at the end of the fiscal year, the hospital has announced.
Dwyer joined VUH in March 2020, the same month that Nashville recorded its first COVID-19 case. A release from last week does not note what Dwyer, who has worked in hospitals for 36 years, will do next, though she plans to “further expand and leverage her leadership capabilities toward a greater impact on U.S. health care.”
Prior to working at Vanderbilt, Dwyer was executive director at University Hospital in Michigan.
Lee Ann Liska, chief operating officer for VUH, will serve as interim president. She joined the hospital a few months after Dwyer.
“Shon has been a passionate leader in service of VUMC, so that we can meet the needs of the patients we serve,” Wright Pinson, deputy CEO and chief health system officer for VUMC, said in the release. “I want to express my sincere appreciation to Shon for her service and many efforts to advance our mission.”