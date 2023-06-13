shon

Shon Dwyer

Shon Dwyer, president of Vanderbilt University Hospital, is stepping down from her position at the end of the fiscal year, the hospital has announced.

Dwyer joined VUH in March 2020, the same month that Nashville recorded its first COVID-19 case. A release from last week does not note what Dwyer, who has worked in hospitals for 36 years, will do next, though she plans to “further expand and leverage her leadership capabilities toward a greater impact on U.S. health care.”

Tags