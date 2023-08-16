A. Brian Wilcox has been named dean of clinical graduate medical education for The University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine’s Nashville campus.
The college is located in South Davidson County and partners with Ascension Saint Thomas as a teaching hospital. Students typically complete the first two years of their studies at the health science center’s Memphis campus, then have the choice to transfer to another campus, including Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville. In December, UT Health Science Center began allowing pharmacy students to begin their studies on any of its campuses.
Wilcox, an alumnus of the college, replaces Gregory James, who retired after leading the Nashville campus since 2016. Wilcox most recently served as president of Ascension Medical Group, and has held roles at Ascension Saint Thomas for nearly 30 years, according to a press release. He will remain in the role of chief clinical officer at the hospital.
In his new position, Wilcox will expand the college’s relationship with Ascension Saint Thomas and other partner hospitals, according to the press release.
“I am pleased Dr. Wilcox has accepted our offer to lead our Nashville campus,” said G. Nicholas Verne, vice chancellor for clinical affairs at the UTHSC College of Medicine. “Dr. James’ exceptional leadership has left the College of Medicine in Nashville on a good footing, and I have no doubt Dr. Wilcox will utilize his experience as a leader at Ascension Saint Thomas to continue to provide an outstanding education for our students and clinical practice for our patients.”