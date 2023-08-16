A. Brian Wilcox

A. Brian Wilcox 

A. Brian Wilcox has been named dean of clinical graduate medical education for The University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine’s Nashville campus. 

The college is located in South Davidson County and partners with Ascension Saint Thomas as a teaching hospital. Students typically complete the first two years of their studies at the health science center’s Memphis campus, then have the choice to transfer to another campus, including Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville. In December, UT Health Science Center began allowing pharmacy students to begin their studies on any of its campuses.  