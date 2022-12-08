UT Health Science Center pharmacy students

First-year pharmacy students at the University of Tennessee can begin their education at three Health Science Center campuses starting in the fall of 2023, pending approval from the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education. UT previously required all pharmacy students to complete their first year on the Memphis campus, but now will allow first-year enrollment in Nashville and Knoxville.

The Nashville campus located in South Davidson County, which was established in 2014, graduates 35 to 45 pharmacists each year. The fall 2023 first-year cohort will allow up to 20 students. Touted as the most affordable pharmacy program in the state, the Health Science Center Nashville campus partners with Ascension Saint Thomas as a teaching hospital. 

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.