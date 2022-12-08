First-year pharmacy students at the University of Tennessee can begin their education at three Health Science Center campuses starting in the fall of 2023, pending approval from the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education. UT previously required all pharmacy students to complete their first year on the Memphis campus, but now will allow first-year enrollment in Nashville and Knoxville.
The Nashville campus located in South Davidson County, which was established in 2014, graduates 35 to 45 pharmacists each year. The fall 2023 first-year cohort will allow up to 20 students. Touted as the most affordable pharmacy program in the state, the Health Science Center Nashville campus partners with Ascension Saint Thomas as a teaching hospital.
Jennifer Schoelles, associate dean for student affairs, said this change is indicative of a desire to grow the program in Nashville by including students who may not have been able to relocate to Memphis.
“We have had an overwhelming response and interest,” she said. “And the best thing that a student can do to increase their chances of getting placed in one of those highly sought-after seats is to apply early.”
HMP Senior Solutions names CNO
Nashville-based senior care facility operations company HMP Senior Solutions announced Kim Vermilyea will serve as its chief nursing officer. Vermilyea has 25 years of experience working in acute and long-term care, according to a press release. She most recently served as regional vice president with Kentucky-based senior care company Signature Healthcare, where current HMP CEO Shawn O’Conner is also a former employee.
“We are excited to have Kim join HMP Senior Solutions to lead the nursing and clinical care teams within the senior living and skilled nursing facilities we operationally manage,” O’Conner said. “Kim is an inspirational leader with proven talents for identifying best practices and creating areas of improvement in clinical practice throughout the communities we serve. We are pleased to have her as part of our executive management team.”
In late November, the company appointed O’Conner its CEO as part of a planned leadership transition. Previous CEO Scott Phillips, one of the founders of parent Company Healthcare Management Partners, was appointed to the role in April and will now serve as chairman.
Southern Orthodontic Partners doubles office space
Nashville-based orthodontic support organization Southern Orthodontic Partners is doubling its space in the Gulch, making its headquarters more than 14,000 square feet. The new space will house a conference room, flexible work areas and areas for the accounting and finance departments, according to a press release.
The platform, which started in 2019, now includes 64 locations across 10 states.
“We are extremely happy to be in a situation where we are doubling our property in Nashville,” said CEO John Nelson. “We have had great traction and success in adding new partners.This investment shows our dedication to increasing space for more team members to support these outstanding partners.”
Sponsor company Chicago-based Shore Capital Partners opened its Nashville office in 2019, and the health care private equity firm moved to the Broadwest development in October 2021. Southern Orthodontic Partners has surpassed the health care private equity firm’s five-year growth plan, according to the release.