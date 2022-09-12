Up until January 2021, the pair had a contract. After Envision moved out of network with the insurer, Envision alleged in its lawsuit that United denied claims for emergency room and high acuity care, denying up to 48 percent of all claims in 2021.
In its suit, United alleges that Envision has deceived the insurer into overpaying by tens of millions of dollars through “upcoding,” or exaggerating the complexity and expense of treatment by using an improper Current Procedural Technology code. CPT codes are standardized codes that denote the type and degree of care given to a patient.
“The upcoded claims falsely stated that Envision’s physicians rendered the most extensive treatment available under exigent circumstances, when they in reality had in fact treated routine health problems, such as food poisoning, anxiety or the flu,” United alleges in its lawsuit. . “In other words, Envision systematically misrepresented the services provided to United’s members across thousands of individual claims in order to obtain higher payments from United.”
Envision, which operates more than 1,800 clinical departments in health care facilities and is based in Green Hills, described United’s denial of claims as “systematic and unjustified” and “racketeering” in an effort “to line its pockets at the cost and expense of providers across the country, including Envision, which ultimately drives up the cost of health care services nationwide.”
United claims in its lawsuit that it sought to negotiate a resolution with Envision by sharing a draft of the complaint ahead of time, to which Envision responded by drafting its own complaint and filing without warning.
This is not the first time UnitedHealthcare and Envision have sparred in court. In 2018, the companies went back and forth, including a lawsuit by Envision that was later dropped, before settling on a new contract.
Both parties demanded a trial by jury and the parties are set to partake in a preliminary case management call on Nov. 7.
Envision and UnitedHealthcare representatives declined further comment.
