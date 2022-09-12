After Nashville-based medical group Envision Healthcare sued national insurance giant UnitedHealthcare on Thursday, United responded with claims of its own on Friday. 

Up until January 2021, the pair had a contract. After Envision moved out of network with the insurer, Envision alleged in its lawsuit that United denied claims for emergency room and high acuity care, denying up to 48 percent of all claims in 2021. 

