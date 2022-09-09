Nashville-based medical group Envision Healthcare has filed a lawsuit against UnitedHealthcare Services. 

In a press release, Envision Healthcare CEO Jim Rechtin said UnitedHealthcare pushed Envision clinicians out of network in January 2021 and denied claims for emergency room care and high acuity care. Envision alleges UnitedHealthcare denied approximately 18 percent of claims before January 2021, and got up to 48 percent of all submitted claims denied by November 2021. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.

