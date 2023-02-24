TriStar Health is looking to build a freestanding emergency department valued at $21 million in East Nashville.
The emergency department is set to be located at 1000 Dickerson Pike on 1.49 acres, according to a letter of intent filed with the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission. If approved, the facility would feature 11 exam rooms, one trauma room, a lab, an imaging department and a nurse station. It would be considered a satellite facility of TriStar Skyline Medical Center. Mark Miller was appointed CEO of the center in January.
TriStar, the local health system of HCA Healthcare, is slated to file a certificate of need application with the state on March 1, according to the letter. State regulators would then solicit comments, including possible opposition from other nearby health systems.
The proposed site is currently home to Shugga Hi Chicken and Waffles, which operates Friday through Sunday. Property owner Aubrey Harwell could not be reached for comment. A TriStar official did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Earlier this year, TriStar announced that its Hendersonville location will undergo an $80 million expansion project. The Post reported in August that TriStar is also eyeing a 12-room satellite location in Bellevue.