Nashville-based HCA Healthcare has named Mark Miller chief executive officer at its TriStar Skyline Medical Center.
Miller comes to Skyline from another HCA property, West Hills Hospital in West Hills, Calif., where he has been CEO for four years. He has held previous positions at hospitals in Florida and South Carolina.
Miller attended Middle Tennessee State University.
“Mark is an experienced health care leader with a passion for providing unparalleled patient care with the highest quality standards,” Mitch Edgeworth, president of the HCA Healthcare TriStar Division, said in a release. “TriStar Skyline serves a multi-state region, and Mark will continue to enhance the high-acuity services offered at the hospital while elevating each patient’s experience.”
Becker’s Hospital Review reported that the previous Skyline CEO, Dustin Greene, is now CEO of Texas-based QuickVisit Urgent Care.
Brookdale shakes up executive team
Nashville-based Brookdale Senior Living has made several changes to its leadership team.
Steven Swain, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will leave the company next month, according to a press release. Dawn Kussow, senior vice president and chief accounting officer, will succeed him as CFO and retain the title of principal accounting officer.
Kevin Bowman, executive vice president for community operations, left the company on Thursday. Divisional vice presidents Laura Fischer and Benjamin Ricci, will now report directly to CEO Lucinda Baier. Rick Wigginton has also been promoted to chief sales officer.
"Brookdale is a learning organization that continues to refine efforts to better support and serve our residents, associates, and shareholders," Baier said. "We have demonstrated a successful growth strategy with our strong 2022 top-line growth. This week, we have taken meaningful actions to streamline our organization to drive improved efficiency and better align our expenses with revenue."