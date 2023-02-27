Tom Ozburn

TriStar Centennial Medical Center has named a new CEO. Tom Ozburn replaces Scott Cihack, who resigned in January, citing personal reasons. 

Ozburn most recently served as president and CEO of Parkridge Health System in Chattanooga, a part of HCA Healthcare TriStar Division, according to a press release. He has held the role since 2017 and previously served as CEO of TriStar Southern Hills. 