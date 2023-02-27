TriStar Centennial Medical Center has named a new CEO. Tom Ozburn replaces Scott Cihack, who resigned in January, citing personal reasons.
Ozburn most recently served as president and CEO of Parkridge Health System in Chattanooga, a part of HCA Healthcare TriStar Division, according to a press release. He has held the role since 2017 and previously served as CEO of TriStar Southern Hills.
“Tom is a values-driven leader with an undeniable passion for serving patients, colleagues and his community,” said Mitch Edgeworth, president of HCA Healthcare TriStar Division. “Tom has extensive knowledge of the Middle Tennessee region and a track record of leading hospitals through unprecedented growth while remaining focused on individualized, patient-centered care. I am excited to welcome Tom back to the Nashville area in this new role within the TriStar family.”
TriStar Centennial is the flagship location for the local health arm of HCA Healthcare. Ozburn will also manage two satellite locations of Centennial: TriStar Ashland City Medical Center and TriStar Spring Hill emergency room.