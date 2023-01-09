Three HCA Healthcare executives have recently resigned, including the president and CEO of TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Becker’s Hospital Review reported Friday.
Scott Cihak announced his resignation from the role of president and CEO of TriStar Centennial Jan. 3, citing personal reasons, according to internal correspondence obtained by Becker’s. Friday was his last day in the role. Cihak had served as president and CEO since 2016, previously working as CEO of an HCA hospital in Florida.
COO JW Newman will serve as interim CEO, TriStar spokesperson Anna-Lee Cockrill confirmed to the Post. She also confirmed the reports that Friday was Cihak’s last day in the role and that he cited personal reasons for his departure.
In addition, Ashley McClellan, CEO at HCA Midwest Health's Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., announced her last day in the role would be March 1. CFO John Krajicek has been selected as interim CEO.
In a letter to staff, McClellan also shared that Olevia Pitts, chief medical officer at the same research medical center, left her role. Pitts took a role outside of the organization after having served as chief medical officer since 2017.