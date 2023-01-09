Three HCA Healthcare executives have recently resigned, including the president and CEO of TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Becker’s Hospital Review reported Friday

Scott Cihak announced his resignation from the role of president and CEO of TriStar Centennial Jan. 3, citing personal reasons, according to internal correspondence obtained by Becker’s. Friday was his last day in the role. Cihak had served as president and CEO since 2016, previously working as CEO of an HCA hospital in Florida.

