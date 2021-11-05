This article is produced in partnership with Leadership Health Care.
After events forecasting federal, state and local health care policy and Medicaid in Tennessee, Leadership Health Care concluded its three-part policy series with a conversation on the TennCare III waiver.
Kinika Young, senior director of health policy and equity for the Tennessee Justice Center, and Mandy Pellegrin, policy director at The Sycamore Institute, provided an overview and status update on the waiver and outlined its impact on Tennesseans. Bass, Berry & Sims Partner Nesrin Tift moderated the discussion.
Status of TennCare III
The outgoing Trump administration granted a 10-year approval for TennCare III in January.
Earlier this year, the Tennessee Justice Center, National Health Law Program and King & Spalding filed a suit against the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, arguing that TennCare enrollees will suffer harm if “problematic” provisions are implemented and allowed to continue. Additional plaintiffs in the suit include 13 TennCare program enrollees with disabilities and a board-certified physician who cares for TennCare patients.
The suit was suspended when the Biden administration reopened the federal comment period, allowing the public to share their feedback. During the month-long period, 2,938 comments were submitted and, according to Young, 2,907 comments opposed the waiver. The Biden administration asked for a “reasonable amount of time” to review and decide whether to affirm or revoke TennCare III approval.
The administration’s response is still pending.
Remind me… What is a waiver?
Pellegrin reminded attendees that Medicaid is a federal-state partnership in which the program’s cost is shared by both governments. State programs must provide federally mandated benefits to certain populations without any limits or wait lists. Federal law also provides optional eligibility categories and benefits that states can implement or not.
States can customize their Medicaid program without losing the federal matching funds by using a waiver. This means the government agrees to waive federal provisions as long as the state program furthers the goal of the federal program: to provide health insurance, increase access to care and improve health outcomes for vulnerable populations. These waivers are negotiated between state agencies and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Currently there are 63 waivers across 46 states. Tennessee has operated under a waiver since 1994. TennCare III originally began as a TennCare II amendment before blossoming into a new waiver.
There is some debate over the 10-year duration of the new TennCare III waiver. Pellegrin explained that waivers typically receive a three- or five-year approval, at which point they are reviewed and either amended or replaced. Some, including Young, believe the 10-year timeframe to be illegal. What is certain is that never before has a Medicaid waiver been approved for this length of time.
Impact on Tennesseans
The panelists explained several important aspects of TennCare III:
- It sets a new, less generous cap on federal funding for TennCare. Traditional Medicaid has an open-ended funding structure in which the federal government pays roughly 65 percent of costs and the state covers 35 percent. TennCare II was subject to a cap, but it was generous enough that it did not pose any financial risk for the state.
- After five years, the aggregate cap will be readjusted to reflect actual expenditures from 2021 to 2025. If the state restricts spending to increase savings during this time, Tennessee will face a lower cap for the last five years of the waiver.
“It’s important for people to know our TennCare program is already lean,” Young said. “The state says we have a history of spending less than the estimated costs and costs increasing at a slower rate than inflation across country. That underspending comes at the expense of enrollees who have been wrongfully terminated during past mass disenrollment periods, who face hurdle after hurdle to have medically necessary services authorized by their MCO, and who struggle to find nearby providers that accept TennCare.”
- TennCare can limit coverage of some prescription drugs. While this is common for Medicare and private insurance, a restricted drug formulary has never been allowed in Medicaid until now.
Young and the Tennessee Justice Center are concerned that there is potential financial risk for the state under the new cap. If enrollment is higher than the waiver’s threshold or per-member per-month costs increase at a faster rate than the cap allows, the state bears the cost.
Another concern is the waiver continues to deny retroactive eligibility for most populations. While pregnant women and children who enroll in TennCare can have coverage applied retroactively for up to three months to cover previously incurred medical expenses, all other adults cannot. Young believes this should be expanded to all populations to prevent medical debt.
Outcomes depend on policy choices
Pellegrin emphasized that the waiver’s leeway for state policymakers creates uncertainty around how the TennCare III changes will affect providers, enrollees and the state budget.
“From where we sit, a lot of arguments for and against TennCare III rest on an expectation about the state using the new flexibilities,” Pellegrin said. “It comes down to how much people trust the folks at TennCare. None of the more novel features that have people calling this a block grant have been implemented yet. We can’t predict how policymakers will act. At this point, it’s too soon to say.”
Young noted rural Tennessee will feel the waiver’s changes more intensely. Rural areas have a higher rate of people who rely on Medicaid; fewer providers and hospitals; worse health outcomes from chronic disease and poor health behaviors such as smoking and inadequate diet; and have been hit harder by the opioid epidemic, requiring mental health and substance use treatment for which Medicaid is the number one payor.
Contrast with expansion
“We’ve created a perfect storm,” Young said. “Tennessee has the highest rate of hospital closures per capita since 2010 but refuses to expand Medicaid and shore up the infrastructure of rural hospitals. Rural areas are not the place to experiment with funding and provisions and [TennCare III] does not address these crises.”
Because Tennessee has not adopted the Medicaid expansion allowed under former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law, TennCare still relies on an “uncompensated care” fund for charity care. When low-income patients are unable to pay medical bills at Tennessee’s public hospitals, TennCare covers a portion of the cost so hospitals receive at least partial payment. “Paying providers is not the same as providing insurance that guarantees access to comprehensive care,” Young said.
Pellegrin noted that any potential savings from TennCare III could be reinvested in the program.
“The flip side is if TennCare III does create opportunities for new investment in Medicaid, there have recently been actions that suggest using those flexibilities to serve rural areas,” Pellegrin said. “The most recent budget was approved to extend postpartum coverage for a full year after birth and to get more people off the waitlist for TennCare CHOICES. Some signs suggest a desire to expand access in Medicaid.”
Young replied that this strategy is “leaving money on the table.”
“The better way to do that is with Medicaid expansion, which would result in a nine-to-one federal-state funding match as opposed to our current 65-35 split. It’s really a no-brainer. If you want to create additional dollars to invest and improve our program, Medicaid expansion is a better way to go than the TennCare III waiver,” Young said.
