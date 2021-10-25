This article is produced in partnership with Leadership Health Care. Another installment will follow the third and final event in the policy series. Read the first installment here.
Will TennCare III survive the Joe Biden administration? That was one of many topics discussed by former Tennessee Medicaid directors this week during the second installment of Leadership Health Care’s three-part health policy series.
Former TennCare directors Darin Gordon, founding partner of Speire Healthcare and president and CEO of Gordon & Associates, and Gabe Roberts, founder and CEO of The Roberts Consulting Group, gave participants a comprehensive education on the past, present and potential future of Medicaid in Tennessee.
Looking back
Gordon is the longest-serving Medicaid director in the country, having spent a decade with TennCare and managed programs under both Democratic and Republican governors. Roberts joined TennCare in 2013 and served as general counsel, deputy director and chief operating officer before being appointed director in 2019. He has since left for the private sector.
Gordon provided a detailed history of TennCare, the framework of which was “imagined from a sketch on a napkin” and to this day is the most progressive, ambitious and aggressive Medicaid coverage in the U.S., he said. The program promised to remove benefits limits in several areas — inpatient, outpatient, physician services, pharmacy and more; cover benefits that were optional under Medicaid, such as private duty nursing and adult dental care; and cover every uninsured and uninsurable individual in the state regardless of income.
“No other state in the country had done what we proposed,” Gordon said. “Obviously the response was, ‘I thought we had a budget crisis. How do we pay for all of this?’ We answered, ‘We’re going to move everyone into managed care. We can do all of these great things for less money.’ But knowing what we know now, we overburdened managed care and that played out over time.”
In the early 2000s, TennCare struggled financially and was draining money from other state-funded departments, including corrections and education. Agency leaders scaled back the program while maintaining most eligibility and benefits. Since the reform period, TennCare has consistently achieved a higher than 90 percent satisfaction rate and almost 100 percent of Tennessee-licensed providers participate, according to Roberts. TennCare makes incremental increases in spending, with the annual inflation trend growing at about a third or half of the national average.
TennCare today
In January 2021, the federal government approved a 10-year TennCare renewal resulting in increased access, more people covered and richer benefits, Gordon said. The TennCare III waiver has already funded two of its identified priorities, increasing postpartum coverage from two to 12 months and providing dental benefits to women during pregnancy and postpartum.
TennCare III also provides coverage for additional populations.
“We have about five thousand individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have been on the TennCare waitlist for up to 20 years. We want to use those dollars to clear the waitlist,” Roberts said. “We also want to address the opioid crisis in Tennessee. What this program does is allow us to test things more quickly and double down on what works. This funding mechanism reimagines how state and federal governments work together on Medicaid.”
What lies ahead
Although it’s unclear whether TennCare III will survive under the Biden administration, Roberts expressed optimism.
“Medicaid is highly visible. It’s the largest item on a state’s budget and accounts for 30 percent to 40 percent of Tennessee’s [budget]. It impacts a lot of people — TennCare serves more than 1.5 million — and is highly political,” Roberts said. “It’s interesting to me that 11 months into the new administration, the waiver still stands. I think that says something and is a true reflection of the state.”
The final installment in Leadership Health Care’s policy series on Oct. 28 will focus specifically on the TennCare III Waiver.
In March of this year, Medicaid crested 81 million enrollees. While the program’s substantial growth is a big deal, it’s not as crucial as what will happen following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Roberts. The federal government stepped up in 2020 and increased the federal share of funding for Medicaid in every state. Post-pandemic, Medicaid will revert to the previous financial structure.
“In that environment, with an inflated Medicaid roll and nearing 1.7 million Tennessee enrollees, budgetary pressures will appear in the coming years. People would be wise to pay attention to it,” Roberts said.
“The primary focus is figuring out how to thoughtfully unwind a public health emergency and help transition people to other coverage if they are no longer eligible for Medicaid,” Gordon said.
Looking ahead to the conclusion of the COVID-19 public health emergency, Gordon and Roberts anticipate a return to priorities that the pandemic “short circuited.” Gordon predicts a focus on enablement initiatives to address social determinants of health and health disparities, alongside a continued focus on postpartum care.
Roberts added behavioral health care access to the list and forecasted a “golden age for Medicaid” following the pandemic.
