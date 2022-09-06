Even long after having COVID-19, 1 in 13 adults are still feeling the effects, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Sara Martin 

The Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Adult Post-acute COVID Clinic is staying busy, with more than 300 patients and 1,500 encounters per quarter across its multidisciplinary outpatient services. VUMC is also participating in long COVID research studies including the National Institutes of Health Recover Initiative and a $1 million study on COVID’s effects on the heart.

