Even long after having COVID-19, 1 in 13 adults are still feeling the effects, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Adult Post-acute COVID Clinic is staying busy, with more than 300 patients and 1,500 encounters per quarter across its multidisciplinary outpatient services. VUMC is also participating in long COVID research studies including the National Institutes of Health Recover Initiative and a $1 million study on COVID’s effects on the heart.
Sara Martin, assistant professor of medicine and one of the founders of the clinic, said vaccination is the best protection for preventing more cases of long COVID — and the CDC last week approved a new vaccine formulated to protect against the BA.5 variant.
Martin sat down with the Nashville Post to discuss symptoms, treatment and preventing long COVID.
What are the most common symptoms of long COVID?
At this time in our clinic population specifically, our most common diagnoses are shortness of breath, No. 1. No. 2 is fatigue. Three is acid reflux. Four tends to be cognitive deficiency — brain fog, memory impairment — and No. 5 is anxiety.
How do you know if it’s long COVID or something else?
Currently, long COVID is a diagnosis of exclusion. So part of what we're doing, at least when they're being seen in a consultation with an internal medicine specialist, is making sure that we're working through to ensure that we haven't missed another condition that could be the cause of their current symptoms. We're doing our due diligence to ensure before we label someone as long COVID, that they don't have another diagnosis that could be contributing to their current symptoms.
Are you finding treatments that are effective?
Each individual specialty treats everything differently. Specifically for the cognitive deficiencies and the fatigue, we have some unique interventions available at Vanderbilt. We've worked with our physical therapists through the [Vanderbilt Dayani Center for Health and Wellness] here to develop physical therapy specifically for patients with long COVID. They offer different types of therapy, depending on the primary problems. Whether it's shortness of breath when they try to walk, or they can walk just fine and after they walk, they feel really, really tired. … We have different exercise programs to help people rebuild that strength.
For the cognitive deficiencies, we have several different options, including a cognitive support group. Through our illness survivorship clinic or [Critical Illness, Brain Dysfunction, and Survivorship Center] here the work that they've been doing for years now [on] post-ICU syndrome, we have access to their psychologists, who run a support group for patients and families.
We also offer dedicated cognitive therapy with speech therapists through [Pi Beta Phi Rehabilitation Institute] at Vanderbilt, as well as just counseling with other certified psychologists to help people work on rebuilding life skills. … Brain exercises to help them regain confidence and reenter back into the workforce. For many of these patients, if you've met them, you may not know that they have brain fog or cognitive impairment, but they're finding it very difficult to complete things that previously they could do with no problem. It's really helping them rebuild the mental plasticity to be able to do that again.
Can the therapy reverse some of the brain fog or is it more about coping with where the patient’s brain is at right now?
I don't know that we know the exact answer to that, whether it reverses it or helps you cope and then it just gets better over time. We do see people, over time, tend to improve. Now, that can vary from weeks to months to even a year or more for some patients. It is not uncommon, and well borne out in the literature, that patients will have setbacks. Even something like you get COVID again, or you have more stress in your life, or you drink too much alcohol can set you back and cause a significant flare of all the symptoms that you were previously experiencing. We do believe that it's helpful to patients to start these brain exercises — that it does help over time. But whether it's just the time, or a combination of all of it, we're not sure.
Will we see long COVID rates change in the future?
The newest data available in vaccination shows in terms of prevention of long COVID, that is the most effective thing you can do. Even if you were to get COVID, if you were vaccinated, your risk of developing long COVID post acute infection is down. I would say a significant proportion of patients we see are vaccinated, and there's still a significant proportion of the patient population that is not vaccinated.
