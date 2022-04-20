A Vanderbilt University Medical Center research team has received a $1 million grant from the American Heart Association to study long COVID and its effects on the heart.
Dr. Cyndya Shibao, an associate professor of medicine at VUMC, is leading the team. She said about 10percent of patients never recover completely after a COVID-19 diagnosis — meaning that more than six weeks after they’re diagnosed, they’re still experiencing severe symptoms. This is known as post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, or long COVID.
Symptoms of long COVID include fatigue, brain fogginess, fainting and rapid heartbeat upon standing — all symptoms that closely mirror that of another illness Shibao has studied, Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome.
“Because we're very familiar with POTS, we started looking at similarities in terms of what are the mechanisms that can explain some of the symptoms associated with long COVID,” Shibao said.
First, the research team will try stimulating the vagus nerve in the brain externally through the ear. The vagus nerve is the part of the nervous system that gets activated when you eat or relax, and it is often impaired in long COVID patients, Shibao said. This treatment has also been used to reduce inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis patients.
“Right now, we are in the face of trying to understand the disease,” Shibao said. “What are the mechanisms? What triggers it? We try to understand the clinical characteristics of these patients. We are trying to come up with new alternatives and innovative approaches to treat these but, before we do that, we need to understand what are the mechanisms of long COVID.”
The VUMC grant is one of 11 distributed nationally by the American Heart Association, totalling $10 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.