Mployer Advisors, a Nashville-based insurance startup, has raised an additional $1.6 million of capital in a seed funding round.
To raise its second fund, Mployer tapped Martin Ventures, a Nashville-based health care-focused venture capital firm, and other well-known investors who also invested in its first round fewer than 12 months ago.
"Mployer Advisors is changing the way employers purchase over $1 trillion in benefits each year,” Martin Ventures CEO Devin Carty said in a release. "We are excited to partner with the leadership team and other investors to grow and scale Mployer Advisors nationally.”
This new round of funding will enable Mployer to deploy new features on its platform, hire for additional leadership roles and further expand its insurance broker and carrier network, according to the release.
The company bills itself as “the nation's largest independent platform for employers to research, review and evaluate insurance brokers.” Since launching in early 2020, the platform has aggregated more than 84,000 data insurance data points, 15,000 brokerage profiles and 25,000 peer employer reviews of brokers.
To date, the company has raised about $2.75 million, according to a spokesperson. Mployer has 20 full-time employees.
Mployer’s funding announcement also included the doubling of its workforce over the past six months and the opening of its new office at Cummins Station in downtown Nashville. Its new hirings included several seasoned health care and software professionals on its senior leadership team, including Aaron Clifford as chief marketing officer (formerly with Press Ganey), Wellar Emmons as vice president of operations (previously with HCA), Jenny Gensler as vice president of sales (formerly with HCA) and Gabriel Sterling as vice president of technology (previously with L3 Technologies).
"This investment will accelerate Mployer Advisors’ mission to create greater transparency for employers into their $1 trillion benefit spend annually and connect them with the right resources to achieve high-quality, cost-effective benefits,” Mployer founder and CEO Brian Freeman said.
