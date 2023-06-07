Nashville-based Upperline Health raised more than $58 million in new capital, the value-based health care network focused on podiatry practices announced Wednesday. 

The funding round was led by Texas-based investment management firm Crestline Investors, with participation from Boston-based growth equity firm Silversmith Capital Partners and Adam Boehler, CEO of Rubicon Founders. Nashville’s Boehler has also invested in telemedicine company StationMD and home-based primary care company U.S. Medical Management in the past several years. 

David Thorpe

David Thorpe, CEO of Upperline Health

