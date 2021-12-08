A Nashville-based health care investment firm led by former Trump Administration official Adam Boehler has led a group of investors to acquire a majority stake in Troy, Michigan-based U.S. Medical Management.
Rubicon Partners — founded in April by Boehler after serving as the inaugural CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, a new government agency formed under former President Donald Trump in 2018 — led the round alongside Valtrius, HLM Venture Partners and Oak HC/FT. The share was purchased from Centene Corporation, who will retain a minority stake.
U.S. Medical Management provides home-based primary care services for complex patients in 11 states. The company manages a network of more than 200 primary care clinicians as well as operating a multi-state Medicare Shares Savings Program that serves approximately 20,000 patients.
"My interest in health care always starts and ends with the patient,” Boehler said in a press release. “This is an incredible opportunity to transform care for the most vulnerable in our society. This is the beginning — I am incredibly excited to work with the entire team at USMM to grow and expand nationwide.”
In August, Rubicon launched its first company, Evergreen Nephrology, which offers technology and data tools as well as clinical resources to kidney care providers.
