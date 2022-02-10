Brentwood-based home health and telehealth company Spiras Health has named Ashok Sudarshan chief operating officer, effective at the end of January.
The addition follows a year of growth for the company, which named a new CEO in January 2021, raised $14 million in a Series B round in June and named a new CFO in September.
Sudarshan was most recently COO at Longevity Health Plan, and he held the same role at Magellan Health. He has held previous positions at ComplexCare Solutions, United Health Group and Cigna.
Spiras manages care for patients with complex needs, including via at-home and telehealth offerings. The company used some of its recent investments to develop wearables and in-home Bluetooth devices to monitor disease progression among patients.
“Ashok understands both sides of our business — the complex needs of our patient population, and the value that we bring to our health plan clients,” Spiras CEO Scott Bowers said in a release. “I am so pleased to welcome him to the Spiras Health team. With his background, experience and strong leadership skills, Ashok will be a vital member of our leadership team as we continue to expand our efforts to improve outcomes for medically complex patients.”
