Months off the close of a $14 million Series B fundraise, Nashville-based home health company Spiras Health has appointed a chief financial officer to its leadership team.
Steven Davidson stepped into the role earlier this month after more than six years serving as CFO for Brentwood-based health plan Onlife Health. Davidson also worked for Franklin-based Healthways (now Tivity Health) for 12 years as senior director of finance and enterprise finance and pricing leader.
In his new role, Davidson will oversee strategy for business and financial planning as well as ensure the company delivers on its business and financial goals, according to a press release. With the recent close of its Series B funding round, Spiras leadership is focused on growing into new markets and technology development.
The company provides home health, care coordination and telehealth solutions to medically complex patients, partnering with insurers and care management organizations to manage patients. Spiras CEO Scott Bowers said the company saw volumes more than double last year and are on track to quadruple in the next 18 months. The company also recently landed a five-year agreement with Nashville-based insurer Clover Health to provide home health care for Medicare patients in Kansas and New Jersey.
“As Spiras Health continues to grow, we are building an experienced leadership team to help us achieve our overall strategic objectives and execute our mission to solve some of the most significant issues facing our healthcare system today,” Bowers said in the release. “Steve not only has significant finance expertise, he has also spent his career in this space, and will help us deliver results for our patients, payors and investors.”
