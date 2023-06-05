book headshot Alex Jahangir by Susan Urmy

Alex Jahangir

Locally based health workforce training platform provider HealthStream has named Alex Jahangir to its board of directors, the organization announced Monday. His term took effect May 30 and is set to expire in 2026.  

He fills the vacancy left by real estate investor Mike Shmerling, who served on the HealthStream board since 2005. 

