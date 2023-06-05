Locally based health workforce training platform provider HealthStream has named Alex Jahangir to its board of directors, the organization announced Monday. His term took effect May 30 and is set to expire in 2026.
He fills the vacancy left by real estate investor Mike Shmerling, who served on the HealthStream board since 2005.
Jahangir holds a number of roles at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, including vice chair of orthopedic surgery, director of orthopedic trauma and executive medical director of the Vanderbilt Center for Trauma, Burn, and Emergency Surgery. In May 2022, he was named vice president for business development at VUMC.
Having formerly served as chair of the Nashville Metropolitan Board of Health, Jahangir is perhaps best known as the head of Mayor John Cooper’s COVID-19 task force, an experience he chronicled in a 2022 book.
In the first quarter of 2023, HealthStream saw revenues rise due to acquisitions, while it eliminated 33 jobs as part of a company restructuring. Earlier this year, HealthStream announced it acquired cloud-based tracking system Eeds for $7 million, one of three similar acquisitions in the preceding 13 months.
“Dr. Jahangir is a visionary leader in improving the delivery and quality of health care and has a deep understanding of and appreciation for the role of governance in supporting corporate strategy,” said Robert Frist Jr., CEO of HealthStream. “We are delighted to have an individual of his prominence and commitment to public health join our Board. Given his distinguished career and leadership in health care, we expect that he will add a valuable perspective to board discussions as he advises the company.”