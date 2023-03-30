Nashville-based entrepreneur and real estate investor Mike Shmerling has notified HealthStream that he will not seek reelection for the company’s board of directors, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The filing said the decision is not due to any disagreement with the company, and his retirement will take effect at the annual shareholder’s meeting this spring. He joined the local workforce training platform provider’s board in 2005.
Regent Surgical Health names chief development officer
Regent Surgical Health has named Erik Kraemer its chief development officer. Kraemer most recently had a short tenure at Episode Solutions, a local health care payment technology company. He also held various roles at ambulatory care company United Surgical Partners International for 17 years, according to a press release.
In 2021, Regent, which is headquartered in Nashville and Westchester, Ill., entered an exclusive national partnership with Ascension to grow its ambulatory care sites. In the release, Kraemer said the company is well-positioned for continued growth.
"Erik knows health care and brings valuable experience to the company at a strategic point in our journey," said Joe Clark, Regent's executive chairman and interim CEO. "He fills a vital role as CDO and will leverage his record of coaching and building high-performance teams while maintaining a steady and strategic focus.”
Local health care companies partner on data and analytics
Two Nashville-based companies are partnering to analyze clinical and genomics data in the hopes of advancing precision medicine. Nashville Entrepreneur Center Project Healthcare data startup Briya and precision medicine analytics company Decode Health announced the partnership Tuesday.
“We are thrilled to partner with Decode Health to advance precision medicine through decentralized data exchange," said David Lazerson, CEO of Briya. "The combination of Decode's data framework and our platform will empower researchers and life sciences developers to access high-resolution data and unlock the future for better testing, and new treatments."