Mike Shmerling

Nashville-based entrepreneur and real estate investor Mike Shmerling has notified HealthStream that he will not seek reelection for the company’s board of directors, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The filing said the decision is not due to any disagreement with the company, and his retirement will take effect at the annual shareholder’s meeting this spring. He joined the local workforce training platform provider’s board in 2005.   

Shmerling, CEO of Clearbrook Holdings Corp., founded 11 businesses in his career and bought and sold a number of properties in Midtown in the past few years. He was inducted into the Entrepreneurs’ Hall of Fame in October

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.