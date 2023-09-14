Ascension Saint Thomas celebrated the opening of a women’s pavilion at its Midtown location Tuesday, signifying the end of construction related to a $300 millionredevelopment of the campus.
The women’s pavilion offers ease of access for patients and connects the hospital’s new medical office building, according to a press release. The hospital has opened a number ofwomen’s health and maternity-centric servicesin recent years, including a dedicatedOB-GYN emergency department, expanded NICU services, a women’s surgery center for gynecologic and breast procedures, and a high-risk obstetrics clinical program.
“For decades, our Midtown hospital has been known as the clinical destination for expecting parents, birthing more babies each year than any other hospital in the region,” said Dr.Shubhada Jagasia, president and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital.
“Today we are building upon that legacy as we open a dedicated Women’s Hospital entrance and further emphasize our commitment to not only mothers and babies in our community, but the health care journey of every woman. We have curated a boutique experience for our female patients that will enhance access to care and elevate the patient experience for women who seek care at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.”
Amedisys shareholders sign off on UnitedHealth merger
On Friday, shareholders of Nashville-based home health company Amedisys voted in agreement with the company’s merger with UnitedHealth Group,Fierce Healthcare reports.
Earlier this year, Amedisysagreed to mergewith UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Optum in a $3.26 billion all-cash offer and paid to scrap an earlier deal with Option Care Health.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice asked for more information on the deal for a second time in August. Optum acquiring Amedisys could raise an antitrust concern as Optum recently bought LHC Group, another home health and hospice firm.
Oexon expands to Nashville
Oexon, a health care-focused firm, is planning a new corporate office in Nashville. The company has three businesses: an executive search firm, an investment firm and a venture capital firm.
The future Nashville location will offer all three, according to a press release. It will be led by Tom Keefe, who is based in Nashville and has worked with the company since 2013.
“We're excited to expand our impact in this talented, dynamic community alongside both legacy leaders and upstart companies tackling the next phase of healthcare innovation,” Keefe said in the release. “Opening an office builds on past and current Oxeon success in Nashville, alongside best-in-class investors and businesses. We look forward to becoming a bigger part of the community and aim to invest further in the market.”