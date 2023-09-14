Ascension Saint Thomas celebrated the opening of a women’s pavilion at its Midtown location Tuesday, signifying the end of construction related to a $300 million redevelopment of the campus. 

A component of the Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Women's Pavilion as seen from Church Street
Ascension Saint Thomas hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for its women's pavilion on Sept. 12. 

The women’s pavilion offers ease of access for patients and connects the hospital’s new medical office building, according to a press release. The hospital has opened a number of women’s health and maternity-centric services in recent years, including a dedicated OB-GYN emergency department, expanded NICU services, a women’s surgery center for gynecologic and breast procedures, and a high-risk obstetrics clinical program. 