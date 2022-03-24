Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown on Tuesday officially opened its gynecology emergency department.
The facility is located across the hall from the obstetrics emergency department, which opened in spring 2020, and signals the completion of the health care provider's full OB-GYN ED.
According to a release, the departments dedicated to women’s care are meant to streamline the hospital experience, with a dedicated entrance, private waiting area and designated staff. It allows women who are having obstetrical or gynecological emergencies to avoid crowded general emergency departments, often to ultimately be referred to an OB-GYN. The announcement referenced a study that shows better outcomes for patients when there is access to a specialized emergency unit.
“The OB-GYN ED rooms and staff are perfectly equipped to care for patients in these specialized situations," Dr. Reagan Saig, director of the OB-GYN ED at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, said in the release. "Our labor and delivery unit, dedicated OB operating rooms and high-risk OB unit are only steps away from the OB-GYN ED. If needed, we can even perform minor GYN surgeries in our dedicated women’s operating rooms."
In 2019, Saint Thomas Midtown announced plans to update its existing spaces and services at its Hospital for Women at Midtown, which includes an obstetrics intensive care unit and expanded services in the neonatal ICU.
Nearby, the Women’s Hospital at Centennial Medical Center, now known as Tristar Centennial Women’s Hospital, opened Nashville’s first emergency room specializing in obstetrical and gynecological care in 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.