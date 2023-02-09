Ashley Newton

Ashley Newton

Centerstone, a local nonprofit mental health services organization, has named Ashley Newton CEO of its research institute. She will replace Jennifer Lockman, who served in the role since 2019 and transitioned to chief science officer for the health system in August. 

In July, Newton was named chief quality and patient safety officer, a new role for the company. 

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.