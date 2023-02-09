Centerstone, a local nonprofit mental health services organization, has named Ashley Newton CEO of its research institute. She will replace Jennifer Lockman, who served in the role since 2019 and transitioned to chief science officer for the health system in August.
In July, Newton was named chief quality and patient safety officer, a new role for the company.
She is now back at Centerstone's Research Institute, where she served as chief operating officer from 2019 until 2022.
“Ashley’s vision is to continue the development of Centerstone as a leader in patient safety, quality, clinical excellence and innovation,” said David Guth, Centerstone’s chief executive officer. “Her leadership of Centerstone’s Research Institute ushers in an exciting and significant step forward for our organization.”
Virsys12 doubles revenue, introduces product
Brentwood-based health care technology company Virsys12 doubled its revenue in 2022 for the second year in a row, the company announced Thursday. In addition, Virsys12 launched V12 Network Plus, an automated data management platform for health care payers and providers. V12 Network Plus is the third technology product for the company.
“We are proud to meet the needs of health care providers and payers as we work towards the mutual goal of transforming health care,” said Tammy Hawes, CEO and founder of Virsys12. “With the addition of V12 Network Plus, we are meeting customers where they are in their automation journey and at a lower price point for provider data management and provider network management automation.”
Heritage Group and Meharry Medical College create fellowship
Meharry Medical College and Nashville-based private equity firm Heritage Group announced a Meharry-Heritage fellowship to encourage more minority-owned businesses. Each semester, one student will be chosen to work with the Heritage staff on financial and investment skills, according to a press release. The inaugural Meharry-Heritage fellow, Shanice Cheatham, created a business model to obtain investor funding for a water filtration system she invented.
“This partnership with Heritage will allow our students to gain deeper knowledge in the financial and health care sectors,” said James Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry Medical College. “It is proven that when businesses have diverse leadership, they are more likely to consider and address the needs of underserved populations. This is particularly important in health care, where treatments and medicines are currently being formulated without regard to the minority community.”
In June, the Center for the Study of Social Determinants of Health at Meharry Medical College introduced an incubator for minority entrepreneurs and small business owners called ResilienSeed.