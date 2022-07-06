Nonprofit behavioral health system Centerstone has named Ashley Newton chief quality and patient safety officer, a new role for the company.
In her new job, Newton will be zeroing in on compliance and quality improvement procedures, according to a press release.
Newton has been with the Nashville-based company since 2006 and most recently served as chief operating officer for Centerstone’s Research Institute, a role that she’s had since 2019. She is an alumna of Middle Tennessee State University.
“Ashley taking on this new role will help with the advancement of quality and research here at Centerstone and how it informs the science of care our clinicians provide,” said Kevin Norton, Centerstone chief operating officer. “It’s an exciting and significant step forward for the organization.”
The company appointed a new CFO in December and saw two C-suite additions this past summer.
