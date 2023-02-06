Revive Chris Bevolo CEO

Revive, a locally based health care communications firm, has named its second new CEO in the span of 18 months. Chris Bevolo, who has been with the company since 2014, will now serve as CEO, according to a press release. He most recently served as chief brand and growth officer for Revive. 

In September 2021, co-founder Joanne Thornton was named CEO of Revive after serving five years as president. At the time, Brandon Edwards, also a co-founder, moved to executive chairman after leading the company since 2009.  