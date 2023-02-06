Revive, a locally based health care communications firm, has named its second new CEO in the span of 18 months. Chris Bevolo, who has been with the company since 2014, will now serve as CEO, according to a press release. He most recently served as chief brand and growth officer for Revive.
In September 2021, co-founder Joanne Thornton was named CEO of Revive after serving five years as president. At the time, Brandon Edwards, also a co-founder, moved to executive chairman after leading the company since 2009.
Evan Harris, a Revive spokesperson told the Post that the CEO position had been vacant since Thornton left the role in October 2022 and that Edwards finished his role as executive chairman at the end of 2022.
The release announcing Bevolo’s appointment did not mention Thornton, and Revive did not respond to the Post’s request for comment.
Revive was founded in 2009 and acquired by Weber Shandwick in 2016. According to the release, the CEO announcement marks a “new chapter” for Revive.
"Chris is a leader, author, futurist in the health care industry, with extensive experience in consumerism, branding and marketing,” said Susan Howe, president of Weber Shandwick. “He is positioned to continue Revive's breakthrough strategic work for our health sector clients. Chris's leadership in growing and building brands is key to the agency's success — and will serve our clients and the health care industry at-large well as they face a variety of challenges.”
The past two years have brought a number of leadership changes for the organization.
In February 2022, the company named Joshua Schoonover chief client officer, Danielle Tyburski chief growth officer and Sasha Boghosian chief strategy and innovation officer. All were new positions for the company at the time.