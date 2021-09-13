Nashville-based health care marketing firm ReviveHealth has announced a leadership shakeup, with co-founder Joanne Thornton taking over the CEO role as Brandon Edwards transitions to executive chairman, among other other C-suite promotions.
Thornton will take over the top spot of the company after five years serving as president. She will be responsible for leading the 140-person team with offices in Nashville, Santa Barbara, Minneapolis and Boston. According to a press release, she will report to parent-company Weber Shandwick President Susan Howe.
Edwards, also a co-founder, has led the company since its founding in 2009 and oversaw Weber’s acquisition of the company in 2016. In the shift to executive chairman, he will focus on new business, strategic planning and mentoring the agency’s internal teams.
Revive has also promoted executive vice president Chris Bevolo to chief brand officer, appointed Shontell James to become the company’s first-ever chief financial officer and named Danielle Tyburski senior vice president of growth.
Bevolo has been based out of the agency’s Minneapolis office since 2014, when he came on as an EVP after running his own health care marketing agency, Interval Inc., for nearly 20 years. In his new role, he will lead brand strategy and support growth initiatives.
Based in New York City, James joined the company in March as senior vice president of finance. Prior to that, he served as vice president and director of client finance for health care marketing firms Neon and Area 23 on Hudson, both FCB Health Network companies.
Tyburski has been with the company, and based in the Nashville office, since 2017. The promotion will center her efforts around growth initiatives for the company, which has expanded approximately 25 percent per year on average since inception, according to the release. Prior to Revive, she served as SVP and director of digital engagement for New York-based marketing agency Sudley & Hennessy and was the group account director at WorldHealth.
