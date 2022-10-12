HCA Healthcare announced Tuesday that it would give $1.5 million to Fisk University for scholarships for students pursuing a degree in nursing at the hospital company’s own Galen College of Nursing. In addition, the for-profit hospital owner last week gave $1.5 million to Tennessee State University for students in the  Dr. Levi Watkins, Jr. Institute Accelerated Medical Pathway program and a handful of scholarships for students in the college of engineering. 

The Fisk gift is meant to support a pathway introduced in 2021 for health science and nursing students who are interested in pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at Galen. Fisk students can have credits transferred to Galen’s BSN program after completing a qualifying three-year degree at Fisk. The funding supports scholarships over four years, career guidance services and additional faculty, according to a press release.  