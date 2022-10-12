HCA Healthcare announced Tuesday that it would give $1.5 million to Fisk University for scholarships for students pursuing a degree in nursing at the hospital company’s own Galen College of Nursing. In addition, the for-profit hospital owner last week gave $1.5 million to Tennessee State University for students in the Dr. Levi Watkins, Jr. Institute Accelerated Medical Pathway program and a handful of scholarships for students in the college of engineering.
The Fisk gift is meant to support a pathway introduced in 2021 for health science and nursing students who are interested in pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at Galen. Fisk students can have credits transferred to Galen’s BSN program after completing a qualifying three-year degree at Fisk. The funding supports scholarships over four years, career guidance services and additional faculty, according to a press release.
“This partnership between Fisk University and HCA Healthcare marks the latest stage in our long-term relationship around students pursuing exciting careers in the health care industry,” said Frank Sims, acting president of Fisk University. “HCA Healthcare remains Fisk’s largest Nashville partner, and many students are eager to begin their professional lives right here in Nashville.”
In 2019, HCA partnered with Fisk to create the HCA Healthcare Scholars at Fisk University program, which committed $1 million to scholarships at the time. In 2015, HCA gave $1 million to TSU to support its Health Information Management Program.
“It is an honor to partner with TSU to support more students pursuing careers in health care and, in turn, helping to build a diverse talent pipeline of health care professionals,” said Sherri Neal, chief diversity officer of HCA Healthcare. “Increasing the diversity of our health care workforce is vital to providing equitable, culturally competent care to our communities.”
The gifts are part of a three-year commitment to give $10 million to Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions. The organization has announced $6.75 million thus far, according to a press release. Earlier this year, Galen College of Nursing announced an Asheville campus.