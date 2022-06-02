Following Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey’s departure at the end of May, Gov. Bill Lee has appointed Morgan McDonald to serve as interim leader of the department.
Her appointment is effective Friday, and she is expected to stay in the role until a permanent commissioner is named.
McDonald joined the Department of Health in 2015 after working as an assistant professor of internal medicine and pediatrics at Vanderbilt University and the University of North Carolina.
She has held several positions at the Department of Health, but her most recent title was deputy commissioner for population health.
“Dr. McDonald is a committed public servant, and I appreciate her continued leadership during this time of transition,” Lee said in a release. “I am confident she will serve Tennesseans with integrity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.