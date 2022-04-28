Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey is stepping down at the end of May, Gov. Bill Lee’s office announced Thursday.
Lee has not named a successor but said he would in the coming weeks.
“Lisa led our state’s health response through one of the most challenging crises Tennessee has faced, and I commend her faithful service to Tennesseans,” Lee said. “She has played an invaluable role in my cabinet, and I wish her much success as she enters the private sector.”
Piercey joined Lee’s team upon his 2019 inauguration. She was a member of the group Lee convened to respond to COVID-19 and was a frequent spokesperson for the state’s efforts.
A pediatrician by training, Piercey was vice president of West Tennessee Healthcare before joining the cabinet.
She told The Tennessean in 2021 that she wants to run for Congress or governor someday. The Department of Health noted in a press release that she plans to work in the health care investment sector.
