Nashville-based Wellvana — a company founded by Martin Ventures that creates networks of independent health care providers — has tapped Kyle Wailes as its new CEO and board member.
Wailes comes to Wellvana from another local startup, teledentistry firm SmileDirectClub, where he was CFO since 2018, a time period that included the company’s 2019 initial public offering.
He succeeds Jay Meyer, who was appointed by the board in February. The company declined to disclose the reason for Meyer’s exit after less than a year on the job.
Prior to SmileDirect, Wailes served as CFO for Intermedix, a health care analytics company. Wailes relocated from Florida to Tennessee in 2015 when the company moved to Nashville in an effort to try and take a bite out of the city’s booming health care sector.
He is taking the helm of the three-year-old Wellvana as it prepares for what Wailes predicted would be “explosive growth.” In 2022, Wellvana plans to add to its operations in its six existing markets (Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico and Texas) and expand operations to three markets — yet to be disclosed.
“I made the decision to come to Wellvana to help solve real problems in the health care system.” Wailes said. “Until we can align convenience, outcomes, access and cost for patients, the health care industry is missing a massive opportunity for care transformation — and Wellvana does exactly that.”
In the new year, Wellvana is pivoting to a new model in the hopes of impressing potential users, according to company officials. Until now, Wellvana was not liable for the financial downsides of patient care. For example, if patient treatment and care costs exceeded the funding allocated to Wellvana by Medicare or another independent entity, Wellvana was not responsible for overages. Medicare or the independent entity covered the additional costs.
But starting this year, Wellvana will be responsible for both the financial upside and downside of its contractual agreements. If a patient’s care costs more than the amount stipulated by the contract, Wellvana will be responsible for a portion of the additional expenses. The percentage Wellvana has to pay varies by contract.
“Rather than being rewarded and paid on quantity (number of visits or treatments a patient receives), Wellvana rewards physicians on quality (patient outcome),” Wailes said.
Care quality is forecasted and determined by analytics that assess patient risk, conditions and available treatment options, he said. If the patient receives optimal care and there is a surplus in the contract, Wellvana and the providers share the profit.
Currently, the company is responsible for managing the care of more than 50,000 Medicare and Medicare Advantage patients in partnership with more than 1,500 physicians and health care providers in six states.
“Wellvana and health care providers only win when the patient wins,” Wailes said.
Older people — specifically those 65 and older who are eligible for Medicare — tend to frequent the emergency room more often and require greater and more specialized treatment and care. Those with cognitive impairment often can’t articulate their concerns, which leads doctors to order more tests and treatments, resulting in inefficiencies and a higher cost of care.
Additionally, because of the traditional fee-based model in health care — physicians and health care systems are paid based on visits and treatments rather than patient outcomes — physicians may be incentivized to prescribe unnecessary care to patients. This also increases health care costs for seniors. All of the patients Wellvana serves are over the age of 65.
Wellvana decreases care costs, Wailes said, by engaging patients in more preventative care, negotiating treatment costs with providers, ensuring more timely and accessible delivery of care and understanding each market’s unique local health care system. This is accomplished through partnerships with primary care offices that offer same-day sick visits, home visits or treatment for bed-bound older adults, or at-home monitoring of conditions that could reduce emergency department volumes, he said.
“Wellvana is a catalyst for systemic change that reimagines and simplifies health care, making it easier to practice, to access and to navigate,” Wailes said. “I’m thrilled to be joining this incredible team and making a difference for the health care ecosystem, our physician partners and ultimately in the lives of patients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.