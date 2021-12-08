The chief financial officer of Nashville-based SmileDirectClub, Kyle Wailes, has resigned from his position to lead a health care startup, effective March 1, the dental medtech company announced.
Wailes has been the top finance executive for the company since May 2018. He entered the role after serving in various leadership capacities, including as CFO, for more than six years at Nashville-based Intermedix.
He will remain in in his role with SmileDirectClub through March 1 and will continue to own “a significant amount of equity in the company,” a press release notes.
Filings with the SEC indicate SmileDirectClub paid Wailes a $723,000 salary and approximately $19.4 million in stock awards in 2019. With option awards and all other compensation, Wailes made $21.5 million in 2019.
“On behalf of our entire team, I would like to thank Kyle for his leadership and the commitment he has demonstrated to SmileDirectClub throughout a critical stage in our growth from startup to public company, including through the challenges of the pandemic and the recent inflationary macro environment,” SmileDirectClub CEO David Katzman said in the release.
“Kyle and I have been working on his career development, and his desire to be a CEO has become clear. He has been an invaluable member of our leadership team, and I wish him all the best in his new role.”
The company has retained California consulting firm Korn Ferry to lead the search for a new CFO.
