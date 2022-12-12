Lentz public health center

Lentz Public Health Center at 2500 Charlotte Ave. 

The Metro Public Health Department will receive more than $10.5 million over the next five years from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The money will be used across 14 different bureaus and divisions within MPHD, according to a press release, though priorities include modernizing data collection and analysis and paying for certification and licensing for certain employees. The funds will also bring the organization’s existing community health worker program, a partnership with Siloam Health and Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center, under MPHD funding.

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.