Community health workers have seen an influx of attention and funding as a result of the COVD-19 pandemic, but Barbara Clinton has seen their value from the start.
Trained as a social worker, Clinton started her career in community health work in the 1980s with a focus on rural health care and maternal and infant health. She served as the director of Vanderbilt Center for Health Services for more than 30 years and was the first director of the Maternal Infant Health Outreach Worker Program, which is now a program of the School of Nursing at Vanderbilt University.
“That program uses well-trained community women to help other low-income women have a healthy birth and get their kids off to a good start,” she said. “It's been incredibly successful.”
As one of the founders of Tennessee Community Health Worker Association, Clinton sat down with the Post to talk about the future of the organization and how she’s seen the field change over the years.
One of the goals of the Tennessee Community Health Worker Association is to create a credentialing program — why is that important?
The essence of a community health worker is that he or she is rooted in the community. They don't necessarily have to have an academic credential, because their most important qualifications are interpersonal skills, good communication skills and having a deep understanding of where patients are coming from. … You want to use and maintain those qualifications but then also certify that they have those skills. Most states have established statewide associations. Tennessee just recently established one that's ours. One of the first things we will do is, like many other states have, we will establish a statewide certification program.
Is a college degree required to be a health worker?
It turns out a lot of community health workers have college degrees, but a lot of community health workers do a magnificent job without one as well. But they do have to have training. It's not just being a nice person. You have to have a good solid understanding of health issues and prevention, confidentiality, the social determinants of health, etc., but you can receive that in training and as an apprentice.
What are some of the other goals of the organization?
The other thing we're working for in Tennessee is eventually to have TennCare reimbursement for community health worker work. So right now, if you're a physician or a nurse or social worker, TennCare will reimburse the cost of your salary to your employer — but that's not true for community health workers. Having a certification process will make that much easier to do.
How have you seen the purpose of community health workers change since you started?
In the beginning, a lot of the community health worker programs in the United States focused on [maternal health] because the idea of mothers being available to help other mothers was kind of a no-brainer in rural communities. Community health worker programs are especially useful in places where there are limited numbers of traditional health care providers.
Over the years there's been growing research, especially in the 1990s, verifying the impact of community health workers. And then what gave it a huge, huge boost was the COVID problem, because, like so many health issues, dealing with COVID has something to do with a person's own health decision making. So that's where community health workers are so important, in areas where self care or making your own decision can make a difference. Community health workers are ideal, because they can form a trusting personal relationship with someone and support that person's good decision making. It fits with parenting, but it fits with COVID and so many other things.
In Nashville, where there are a lot of traditional providers as compared to rural areas, how does the role of a CHW change? Is it more around building trust in medicine?
In both cases, the issue of trust, it's true. Even where there are plenty of providers — and there certainly are here — community health workers do something different. They typically understand the community and they understand the reasons that a person might not follow through with what the physician is suggesting. They have a certain amount of compassion, but they also usually have life experience that is the same or similar to patients.
