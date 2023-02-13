Ascension Saint Thomas has announced two changes to its C-suite, naming Robyn Morrissey chief strategy officer and Ruth Portacci vice president of joint ventures and chief integration officer.
Portacci’s roles are new positions for the company. She most recently served as vice president of strategy for the organization since 2018, focusing her work on approvals for two ambulatory surgery centers in Rutherford County, the Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville and a micro-hospital slated for Murfreesboro in the spring.
Morrissey has been with the organization since 2014 and most recently served as chief strategy officer for ambulatory services. She is replacing Fahad Tahir, who was named president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas in January. Morrissey led the development of the Ascension Saint Thomas Spine Institute and the Ascension Saint Thomas Joint Replacement Institute, according to a press release.
“Ascension Saint Thomas is committed to energizing partnerships with physicians and alliances, building clinical service lines and optimizing the ecosystem of joint ventures to proactively meet the health care needs of Middle Tennesseans,” Tahir said. “It is a privilege to work alongside Robyn and Ruth, seasoned leaders who will shape the future of our system of care in concert with our partners.”