Ruth Portacci and Robyn Morrissey

Ascension Saint Thomas has announced two changes to its C-suite, naming Robyn Morrissey chief strategy officer and Ruth Portacci vice president of joint ventures and chief integration officer. 

Portacci’s roles are new positions for the company. She most recently served as vice president of strategy for the organization since 2018, focusing her work on approvals for two ambulatory surgery centers in Rutherford County, the Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville and a micro-hospital slated for Murfreesboro in the spring.

