Embattled Nashville trucking and logistics company Yellow Corp. has laid off an unknown number of office employees.
Industry publication FreightWaves reported Friday most of the corporate workers dismissed are nonunion members. Employees were notified of the layoffs on Friday morning calls (read here).
The layoffs come as the International Brotherhood of Teamsters on Sunday called off a strike planned to have begun Monday and to have included more than two-thirds of Yellow’s 30,000 employees (read here).
At least three Yellow executives laid off significant numbers of their respective teams Friday, FreightWaves reports.
Citing an employee, the trade publication notes Yellow Chief Information Officer Annlea Rumfola notified her colleagues that about 300 technology employees were let go.
Steve Selvig, Yellow vice president of customer care, told an unknown number of customer service employees that Friday was their last day of employment, FreightWaves reports, citing both an employee on the call and a local news publication.
Also dismissed were employees in three of Yellow’s local sales divisions, all inside sales members, corporate sales employees in multiple regions, exhibit operations managers and Yellow third-party logistics sales members, according to two employees on the call, FreightWaves reports.
The cuts come before a potential Yellow bankruptcy filing. A senior vice president said Yellow is expected to file for bankruptcy on July 31, FreightWaves reports, citing three employees who participated in an internal call during which the Yellow official shared the news.
In June, Yellow filed a $137.3 million suit against the Teamsters, alleging defendants breached their binding union contract with Yellow by unjustifiably blocking, for more than eight months, Yellow’s restructuring plan to modernize its business (read here).
Yellow contends in the suit that, without the upgrades, it likely will not survive, 30,000 jobs will be lost (including 22,000 union jobs) and its shareholders, including the federal government, which owns 30.1 percent of Yellow stock, will be “severely damaged.”
Yellow, which moved many of its high-ranking officials to Nashville in 2022 and maintains a major presence at its previous headquarters in Overland Park, Kan., bills itself as the nation’s third-largest "less-than-truckload" carrier and fifth-largest transportation company, with hundreds of thousands of customers. The company generated more than $5 billion in revenue in 2022.