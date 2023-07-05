Truist Bank has laid off 10 employees at its Nashville operational services office and has relocated 66 others, according to a Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development document.
Previously, the 76 Truist employees worked from a 1995-opened building located at 41 Rachel Drive near Nashville International Airport. Truist owns the property via SunTrust Service Corp., which paid about $1.37 million for it in 1998. The building is seemingly for lease.
The 66 relocated Truist employees are now working at the company’s downtown office building at 401 Commerce St., according to a statement. The 10 laid off employees had no union representation, the state document notes.
“Nashville is an important market to Truist, and we’re in the process of assessing our real estate and workspace needs for our local [employees],” the statement reads. “As part of this work, we’re transitioning many of our workspaces into office environments that provide teammates with flexibility and more opportunities to collaborate.”
Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corp. was created via the 2019 merger of SunTrust and BB&T. Truist bills itself as a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $574 billion as of March 31. The company has a presence in 17 states and in Washington, D.C.