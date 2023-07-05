Truist Bank has laid off 10 employees at its Nashville operational services office and has relocated 66 others, according to a Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development document.

Previously, the 76 Truist employees worked from a 1995-opened building located at 41 Rachel Drive near Nashville International Airport. Truist owns the property via SunTrust Service Corp., which paid about $1.37 million for it in 1998. The building is seemingly for lease.