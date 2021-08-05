Franklin-based patient engagement software company Relatient has raised nearly $100 million in growth capital and already made its first investment: a merger with Atlanta-based Radix Health.
Through the deal, Relatient will add Radix’s suite of patient navigation and scheduling tools to its existing platform, which comprises patient-provider matching, schedule optimization, referrals automation and patient self-service applications to health care facilities.
The funding round was led by Connecticut-based Brighton Park Capital, which purchased a majority stake in the company and provided growth funding in late 2019. Prior to that, in 2014, Relatient received venture capital funding from former AIM Healthcare President Jim Sohr and local entrepreneur Joe Storey.
The new funding will be used to continue the company’s fast expansion as the health care industry continues to invest heavily in patient engagement tools and digital platforms, according to a press release.
“Radix Health has built an innovative product and strong customer base, far beyond what else we have seen in the market for patient access and schedule optimization,” Michele Perry, CEO of Relatient, said in the release. “Together, we have a robust platform solution for a market looking to move beyond first-generation patient communication systems to drive greater value through interactions and ease of access to health care.”
(0) comments
