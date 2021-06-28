Two weeks after announcing a move into the Hunstville market, Pinnacle Financial Partners has ventured farther down Interstate 65 to recruit a team well known to one of its senior lending officers.
Pinnacle leaders on Monday said they have brought on board a four-person commercial banking team led by Mark Imig, who was most recently with First Horizon but before that spent more than two decades at Wells Fargo. There, he led commercial banking across Alabama and worked for Sam Belk, Wells’ longtime regional commercial chief who moved to Pinnacle in the fall of 2019.
“This is a seasoned and well-rounded team who are perfect to bring Pinnacle’s brand of service and advice to Birmingham,” Imig said in a statement. “We chose to work here because the culture gives us freedom to make decisions locally, just like at a small community bank. But we also have the tools and lending capabilities of a $35 billion firm.”
Joining Imig in moving to Pinnacle from First Horizon are financial advisors Pat Sullivan and Chris Bledsoe and credit advisor Rayna Hawthorne. Sullivan has more than 16 years of experience in commercial banking, syndicated finance and more and was with JPMorgan Chase before joining Wells. Bledsoe has been in commercial banking since 2003, when he started work at the former AmSouth. Like Imig, he moved to IberiaBank a few years ago just before that organization said it would join forces with First Horizon. Hawthorne has 18 years of experience in both lending and credit at Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wells and First Horizon.
“I’ve worked with everyone on this team, and it’s a thrill to get back together,” Belk said. “We’re focusing on commercial banking right now and expect to add personal banking and treasury management associates in the very near future.”
Birmingham is home to about $52 billion in deposits — the Nashville MSA has about $81 billion — and is dominated by Regions Bank (which has a roughly 31 percent market share) and PNC Bank (26 percent), the latter having recently acquired BBVA USA.
Shares of Pinnacle (Ticker: PNFP) were down about 2 percent to $89.93 Monday afternoon. So far this year, they have risen about 40 percent.
