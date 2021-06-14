Pinnacle Financial Partners is adding another dot to its Southeastern map, having lured a team of BBVA bankers in Huntsville to launch its presence there.
The newly added team comprises four financial advisors, a credit advisor and three support team members. They are being led by Jason Baldwin, who had led the North Alabama region for BBVA since 2014 and before that was its market executive in Pensacola, Florida.
“Jason is one of the top banking leaders in the state, and Pinnacle has assembled a group that can support nearly everything clients need right out of the gate,” said Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and CEO. “This is the perfect way to set up shop quickly and capitalize on the opportunities to take market share in a growing city dominated by large, impersonal banks.”
Building a presence in fast-growing Huntsville won’t move the needle in a big way for Pinnacle, which finished the first quarter with more than $28 million in deposits and $35 billion in assets. The MSA housed about $10.5 billion in deposits in mid-2020 — with BBVA controlling about 12 percent of that — compared to Nashville’s $81 billion and about $13 billion in Chattanooga.
But a strong presence in Huntsville would also serve as a solid launchpad for a move into the Birmingham market, which is more than twice as big as that of the Rocket City. Birmingham hasn’t been high on the expansion/growth agenda of President and CEO Terry Turner and his team — Atlanta, Charlotte and Raleigh lead that list — but features some of the same competitive dynamics as other target markets, albeit with a slower expected growth rate.
Shares of Pinnacle (Ticker: PNFP) were down nearly 2 percent to $87.42 Monday afternoon. Year to date, they have risen about 35 percent, growing the company’s market capitalization to more than $6.6 billion.
