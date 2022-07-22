Pinnacle Financial Partners has reported quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 per share.
According to Zacks Equity Research, this compares to earnings of $1.68 per share for the second quarter of 2021.
During the last four quarters, the Nashville-based regional banking company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times, Zacks reports.
In addition, Pinnacle posted revenues of $390.08 million for the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.91 percent. The number compares to year-ago revenues of $331.43 million. Pinnacle has bested consensus revenue estimates three times during the last four quarters.
Zacks reports Pinnacle Financial shares have lost about 24.4 percent of their value since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's decline of 19.6 percent.
According to a Pinnacle release, total assets as of June 30 were $40.1 billion, an increase of approximately $4.7 billion (13.3 percent) from the mark of Q2 2021.
"As we noted last quarter, inflation is anything but transitory, now prompting urgent action by the Fed and increasing the likelihood of recession,” Terry Turner, Pinnacle president and chief executive officer, said in a company release.
"During the second quarter … our new markets contributed almost 25 percent of our loan growth, and our relationship managers that have been in our legacy markets less than 2.5 years contributed an incremental 21 percent of this quarter’s growth,” Turner added.
CapStar sees net income marks dip slightly
CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. has reported net income of $10 million, or $0.45 per share, for the quarter ended June 30.
According to a release, the figure compares with net income of $10.7 million, or $0.48 per share, for the quarter ended March 31 and with net income of $12.1 million, or $0.54 per share, for Q2 2021.
For the six months ended June 30, CapStar reported net income of $20.6 million, or $0.93 per share, compared with $23.1 million, or $1.04 per share, for the same period of 2021.
Total revenue was $30.3 million in the second quarter. This represents an increase of $100,000 from the mark of the previous quarter. Net interest income and noninterest income totaled $24.4 million and $5.9 million, an increase of $3.3 million and a decrease of $3.2 million, respectively, from the figure of Q1 2022.
“CapStar’s associates delivered outstanding customer service and performance in the second quarter,” Tim Schools, CapStar president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “Our positive results are attracting the attention of bankers seeking an environment where they and their customers can have a bigger voice.”
The earnings results come as CapStar recently announced personnel additions to its Chattanooga and Nashville offices and the entry into Asheville, the Nashville-based financial company’s fourth metro market.
Truxton loan, deposit numbers increase
Truxton Corporation has announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, with net income of $4.1 million or $1.41 per share.
According to a release, this compares to $3.6 million or $1.22 per share the locally based private bank and wealth management company recorded in the same quarter in 2021.
Net income and earnings per share for the quarter rose by 16 percent compared to figure of Q2 last year.
In addition, Truxton saw loans rise by 25 percent compared to figure of the same period in 2021. Total deposits increased by 0.50 percent year over year.
“Truxton’s second quarter 2022 performance was exceptional despite market turbulence,” Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb said in the release. “Wealth management revenue increased 9 percent from the same quarter last year. The private banking team produced a record quarter of loan growth by finding creative lending solutions for our clients while maintaining our focus on credit quality. We expect the volatile market conditions we are currently experiencing to continue to create a challenging operating environment and to pressure earnings for the remainder of the year.”
Founded in 2004, Truxton Corp. is the parent company for Truxton Trust Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In