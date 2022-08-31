Wendell Bontrager

A new Brentwood-based bank has named a president and chief lending officer.

Wendell Bontrager comes to the position at Sonata Bank after previous roles at Banc Card of America in Nashville and Equity Bank in Kansas, where he was president and a board member. He also held executive roles with banks in Indiana.

