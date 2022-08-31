Wendell Bontrager comes to the position at Sonata Bank after previous roles at Banc Card of America in Nashville and Equity Bank in Kansas, where he was president and a board member. He also held executive roles with banks in Indiana.
Sonata opened a deposit and loan production office in Brentwood earlier this month, with plans to offer a full-service banking center this fall. Initially, the bank’s focus will be banking services for local small businesses, though company officials plan to focus on the quick service and fast casual restaurant industry nationwide eventually.
Sonata is led by CEO Dan Dellinger and board chair Farzin Ferdowsi. The two previously helped found Reliant Bank.
“Over the past decade, the delivery model has been shifting from the traditional community bank model primarily focused on serving customers through physical branch locations to a technology-focused delivery mode,” Bontrager said in a release. “COVID accelerated this transition as branch closings forced customers to rely on digital methods of banking. When the opportunity came to become a founder of a tech-forward institution I was intrigued and look forward to leading the bank during this exciting time.”
