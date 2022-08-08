Farzin Ferdowsi (left) and Dan Dellinger

Farzin Ferdowsi (left) and Dan Dellinger

Two Nashville-area banking industry veterans are teaming on the establishment of Sonata Bank, a new financial institution based in Brentwood.

Dan Dellinger will serve as president and CEO of Sonata while Farzin Ferdowsi will chair Sonata’s board of directors. It is their third time working together, after they helped found Reliant Bank and collaborated on Premier Bank.

