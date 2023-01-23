Caren Gabriel, CEO and president of Ascend Federal Credit Union since 2004, will step down in April, the Tullahoma-based financial institution announced Monday.
Executive Vice President Matt Jernigan has been tapped to succeed Gabriel at the credit union, billed as the largest such business based in Middle Tennessee with $3.8 billion in assets and 27 branches.
Gabriel first joined Ascend in 1985 as an attorney. She held the roles of general counsel and executive vice president before assuming the top leadership position nearly two decades ago. During her tenure, the number of Ascend branches and members have nearly doubled, while the credit union’s assets have about quadrupled. Also during Gabriel’s tenure, Ascend built a new corporate headquarters in Tullahoma, a new corporate office in Murfreesboro and secured naming rights to the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville.
“It has been a great honor to serve this credit union, its members and employees,” Gabriel said in a release. “I’m supremely confident the organization will continue to grow and thrive under Matt’s leadership. He was one of my first hires after being named CEO and we have worked closely together for some time. He is well-prepared to lead Ascend into the promising future that lies ahead.”