“Our relocation to Broadwest reflects our dedication to providing exceptional service to our clients and a vibrant location for our employees,” Wylly said in the release. “By moving closer to the center of Nashville, we are better positioned to engage with the key leaders in healthcare and business services and contribute to Nashville’s ongoing growth."
Located at 1600 West End Ave., the Class A Broadwest office tower stands 21 floors and about 325 feet. It is Midtown’s second-tallest building, trailing only the 405-foot-tall Broadwest tower that accommodates high-end condominiums and a Hilton Conrad hotel. Broadwest also offers a retail building that fronts Hayes Street.
The Broadwest office tower is anchored by restaurant Halls Chophouse, which fronts the West End Avenue and Broadway split.